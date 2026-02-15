First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 32,770 shares.The stock last traded at $125.0290 and had previously closed at $122.49.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.