First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 32,770 shares.The stock last traded at $125.0290 and had previously closed at $122.49.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,755 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,427,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

