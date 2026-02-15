Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISI

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $692.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc (NASDAQ: FISI) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide tax-advantaged income to shareholders. The company invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by states, municipalities and government agencies across the United States. By focusing on high-credit-quality bonds, Financial Institutions aims to deliver current income that is exempt from federal income tax.

In constructing its portfolio, the company may also utilize money market instruments and repurchase agreements to manage liquidity and facilitate efficient settlement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.