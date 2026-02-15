Errol Samuelson Sells 7,015 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $310,133.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,098. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zillow Group Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Z opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.
- Positive Sentiment: Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow from “hold” to “strong-buy,” giving the stock a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Zacks Zelman Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors/analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity — a Seeking Alpha piece argues AI competition is not an existential threat and recommends buying the plunge, which could support bargain-hunters. Seeking Alpha: Buy The Plunge
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of about $654M slightly topped Wall Street’s estimate, a mild positive for top-line momentum but not enough to offset the EPS miss. Benzinga: Earnings Recap
- Negative Sentiment: Zillow missed on adjusted EPS ($0.39 vs. $0.42 expected), which is the primary driver cited for the recent selloff and the weekly/near-term price weakness. Benzinga: Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has hit a new 52‑week / 12‑month low, reflecting investor concern and technical weakness that can prompt further selling. Investing.com: 52-Week Low
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the general counsel, CTO, COO and CAO — sold shares in mid‑February, which may be interpreted negatively by the market even if the trades are routine. (SEC filings disclose the trades.) SEC Form 4 Insider Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation and related disclosures remain a drag on sentiment and are cited in coverage as an additional headwind for the stock. MSN: Litigation Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Broader analyst and media coverage highlights the projected earnings shortfall as the catalyst for the sharp weekly decline, reinforcing negative sentiment. The Motley Fool: Why Stock Dropped
Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.
Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.
