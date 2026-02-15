Errol Samuelson Sells 7,015 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $310,133.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,098. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Z opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

