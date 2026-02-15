Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $67.87 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $66.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

