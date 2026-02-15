Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Entegris worth $39,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 862.1% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 260.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $186,422.72. Following the sale, the director owned 20,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,092.56. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,146 shares of company stock worth $13,154,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

