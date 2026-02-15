Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $14.21 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas V. Reynolds purchased 4,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 1,474,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,935.27. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 100,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,425,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,372.01. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $75,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Energy Services of America by 137.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

See Also

