Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,234,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 5,783,636 shares.The stock last traded at $53.9650 and had previously closed at $51.84.

More Enbridge News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Get Enbridge alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More.

Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More.

Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More.

Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure.

Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More.

Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential competitive headwind from rising crude imports — Reports note increased Venezuelan oil headed to the U.S. Gulf Coast could pressure some crude flows and midstream volumes; management says it’s unfazed, but rising imports are a risk to watch for pipeline throughput. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.80%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.