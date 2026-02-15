Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Enbridge’s conference call:

Strong 2025 financials and balance sheet : Enbridge beat midpoint 2025 guidance for EBITDA and DCF per share, maintained debt/EBITDA ~4.8x , and extended its dividend increase streak to 31 years while reaffirming 2026 guidance (EBITDA CAD 20.2–20.8bn; DCF CAD 570–610c/sh).

: Enbridge beat midpoint 2025 guidance for EBITDA and DCF per share, maintained , and extended its dividend increase streak to 31 years while reaffirming 2026 guidance (EBITDA CAD 20.2–20.8bn; DCF CAD 570–610c/sh). Accelerating growth backlog and capital capacity : The company sanctioned ~CAD 14bn in 2025, placed CAD 5bn in service, grew its backlog to ~ CAD 39bn (up 35% since Investor Day) and raised annual investment capacity to CAD 10–11bn, targeting another CAD 10–20bn of FIDs over the next 24 months.

: The company sanctioned ~CAD 14bn in 2025, placed CAD 5bn in service, grew its backlog to ~ (up 35% since Investor Day) and raised annual investment capacity to CAD 10–11bn, targeting another CAD 10–20bn of FIDs over the next 24 months. Liquids/Mainline execution : Mainline volumes averaged ~3.1m bpd with frequent apportionment; Enbridge sanctioned MLO Phase 1 (150kbd + 100kbd Flanagan South), is commercializing MLO Phase 2 and progressing MLO 3, and reported a favorable Line Five court ruling and Corps EIS milestone.

: Mainline volumes averaged ~3.1m bpd with frequent apportionment; Enbridge sanctioned MLO Phase 1 (150kbd + 100kbd Flanagan South), is commercializing MLO Phase 2 and progressing MLO 3, and reported a favorable Line Five court ruling and Corps EIS milestone. Material gas-transmission growth runway : Gas transmission posted high utilization with a 100% major-pipeline contract renewal rate, sanctioned Permian-related expansions (including Bay Runner) and upsized Eiger Express, and is pursuing >50 data-center opportunities that could require up to 10 BCF/day plus storage builds.

: Gas transmission posted high utilization with a 100% major-pipeline contract renewal rate, sanctioned Permian-related expansions (including Bay Runner) and upsized Eiger Express, and is pursuing >50 data-center opportunities that could require up to 10 BCF/day plus storage builds. Policy and regulatory risks remain: Management flagged regulatory outcomes and Canadian policy clarity (e.g., carbon/industrial charge) as critical to West Coast pipeline timing, and noted a disappointing Enbridge Gas Ohio rate decision that required refiling, highlighting regulatory and political risks that could delay projects or returns.

NYSE:ENB opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More.

Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full‑year earnings of CAD $7.1B (≈$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer‑term cash‑flow visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More.

Quarterly beat — Q4 results topped estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by stronger gas and liquids volumes from higher power and nat‑gas demand, which analysts point to as the main driver of the beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More.

Market reaction to strong metrics — Detailed releases show EPS and revenue upside versus consensus (company materials and analyst writeups), which is encouraging for near‑term earnings expectations and supports the dividend/cash‑flow story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure.

Unusual bullish options activity — Large call buying (≈81,448 calls, ~3,399% above typical daily call volume) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can add short‑term buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/filing housekeeping — Enbridge filed its 2025 Form 10‑K, audited financials and set a virtual shareholder meeting; standard disclosure that reduces information uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More.

Analyst commentary mixed on longer‑term crude vs. gas dynamics — Some coverage highlights higher dividend potential and Q4 tailwinds from nat‑gas but mixed sentiment remains around crude volume headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential competitive headwind from rising crude imports — Reports note increased Venezuelan oil headed to the U.S. Gulf Coast could pressure some crude flows and midstream volumes; management says it’s unfazed, but rising imports are a risk to watch for pipeline throughput. Read More.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

