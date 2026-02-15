Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Increased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $983.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,052.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

