Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Ecovyst by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after buying an additional 5,692,653 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,045,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 321.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,377 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,946,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $16,729,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

