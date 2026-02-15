Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 817,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 250,047 shares.The stock last traded at $39.07 and had previously closed at $38.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after buying an additional 91,494 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,586,000 after buying an additional 176,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

