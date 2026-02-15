Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 102,122 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 51,988 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 406,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 1,403,940 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,294,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 919,456 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,801,000 after acquiring an additional 710,659 shares during the last quarter. Richard Young Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,968,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,243,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,880,000 after purchasing an additional 485,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.