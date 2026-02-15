DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: DexCom reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.65 consensus and $1.26B in revenue (≈13% YoY); management reiterated 2026 guidance, supporting near-term outlook. Dexcom beats quarterly estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: DexCom reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.65 consensus and $1.26B in revenue (≈13% YoY); management reiterated 2026 guidance, supporting near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: G7 15‑day sensor rollout and margin gains cited as growth drivers — management pointed to product adoption and improving margins as catalysts for revenue and profitability expansion. G7 rollout drives growth

G7 15‑day sensor rollout and margin gains cited as growth drivers — management pointed to product adoption and improving margins as catalysts for revenue and profitability expansion. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $90 (outperform), signaling confidence in longer‑term upside and helping buy‑side sentiment. Mizuho price target raise

Mizuho raised its price target to $90 (outperform), signaling confidence in longer‑term upside and helping buy‑side sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $85 target, adding to analyst support that underpins the rally. BTIG reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $85 target, adding to analyst support that underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Stelo AI upgrade

Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Wall Street analyst targets

Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data)

Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data) Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity.

Short‑interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $93 to $85 despite keeping an Overweight rating, a modest negative signal that reduces the high‑end analyst consensus. Wells Fargo target cut

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

