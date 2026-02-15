Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $9.15.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.

