Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) Short Interest Update

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,431,381 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 65,417,690 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,837,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 97,307,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,038,344. Datavault AI has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%.The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datavault AI will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,411.67. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,221,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,475,682 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Datavault AI by 51,505.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVLT. Maxim Group raised their target price on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

