Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Posts Earnings Results

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 2.0%

DNPLY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

