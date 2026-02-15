Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 105.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $160.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CFR opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $562.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,610.42. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at $481,965. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $225,970. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.