Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s sizable investment in generative AI and a reported “billion-dollar OpenAI bet” signals dealmaking and technology-driven content/production upside that could lift margins and content velocity over time. Read More.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore raised their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

