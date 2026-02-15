Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund alerts:

About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.