Comedian Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Comedian has a total market capitalization of $95.75 million and $4.31 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Comedian has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One Comedian token can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s genesis date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.09721944 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,330,666.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

