Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
COLB opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.70.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.
The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.
