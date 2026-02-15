CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $333.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $300.00 to $333.00 in a report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

CME Group stock opened at $303.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12 month low of $244.43 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in CME Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

