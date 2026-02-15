CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,282 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 2,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of -0.19. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of CKX Lands worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.