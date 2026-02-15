CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,282 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 2,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of -0.19. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.
The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.
