Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,387,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,646,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,575,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,210,000 after buying an additional 209,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,669,000 after buying an additional 198,979 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,281,000 after acquiring an additional 152,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $335.67.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

