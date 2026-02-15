Charles Alan Williams Acquires 14,205 Shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Stock

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Alan Williams bought 14,205 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $240,064.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,437.40. This represents a 82.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Alan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Charles Alan Williams purchased 23,450 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $395,836.00.

Northpointe Bancshares stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Northpointe Bancshares ( NYSE:NPB ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Several analysts recently commented on NPB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northpointe Bancshares from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

