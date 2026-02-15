Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,349 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 15,534 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPO. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Cantor Equity Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Cantor Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

