Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Insider Brenda Gayle Balog Sells 2,252 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.98, for a total value of C$112,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,397,290.70. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at C$55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$55.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages assigned an average “Hold” rating on CNQ, signaling limited near‑term upside from analysts’ consensus and keeping expectations muted. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

