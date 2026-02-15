Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,215,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,303,083,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in Home Depot by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 38,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 948,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $391.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

