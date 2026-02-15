Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 6,148 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $154.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

