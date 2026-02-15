Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in American Electric Power by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after acquiring an additional 432,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,689 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.8%

AEP stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $124.50 to $117.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.28.

American Electric Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

