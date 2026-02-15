Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,647 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 28,668 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Busey Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSEP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,988. Busey Financial has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01.

Busey Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSEP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. It operates primarily through its banking subsidiary, Busey Bank, offering a range of financial solutions to consumer, business and institutional clients. The company focuses on community-driven banking with local decision-making and personalized service models.

The company’s main business activities include commercial lending, consumer deposit accounts, treasury and cash management services, and mortgage origination.

