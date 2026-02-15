Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 752 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $25,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 949.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,543,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,779,000 after buying an additional 991,584 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,869,000. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,863,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 771.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 654,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 579,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 73.43%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

