Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Holdings Decreased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 206,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

