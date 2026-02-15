Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a market cap of $21.93 million and approximately $4.23 worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Profile

Block (bl0ck.gg) was first traded on March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official website is bl0ck.gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg.

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.02973382 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block (bl0ck.gg) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the exchanges listed above.

