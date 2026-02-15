Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 551,455 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 760,633 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

