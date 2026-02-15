Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Key Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly an 11.8% upside from recent levels; the upgrade is likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: Wells Fargo raises PT

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $70 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly an 11.8% upside from recent levels; the upgrade is likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share (record date March 31, payable April 14), representing a ~3.2% yield — a cash-return event that typically supports income-seeking demand. GlobeNewswire: Dividend announcement

The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share (record date March 31, payable April 14), representing a ~3.2% yield — a cash-return event that typically supports income-seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst research and stock‑forecast publications (ARGUS / Yahoo) have been circulated; these provide refreshed models and estimates but no single consensus change that should radically re‑rate the name on its own. ARGUS analyst report

Recent analyst research and stock‑forecast publications (ARGUS / Yahoo) have been circulated; these provide refreshed models and estimates but no single consensus change that should radically re‑rate the name on its own. Negative Sentiment: EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares at an average of $62.00 (≈$186k); while he still holds ~99,596 shares, the disclosed insider sale can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4

EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares at an average of $62.00 (≈$186k); while he still holds ~99,596 shares, the disclosed insider sale can be perceived negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that MDLZ has underperformed some peers despite daily gains highlights relative‑performance concerns that could temper momentum for investors focused on sector allocation. MarketWatch: Underperformance note

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

