BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys $16,800.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Widmer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,192.80. This trade represents a 18.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Up 2.7%

BCBP opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.87). BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 37,613 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

