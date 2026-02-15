Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%
Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bank of the James Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.
The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.
