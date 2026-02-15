Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ LONA opened at $4.34 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Athira Pharma, traded as LONA on the NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapeutics intended to restore neuronal health and function in neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders. The company’s research approach centers on modulating pathways involved in synaptic repair and neurotrophic signaling to address underlying neuronal dysfunction rather than solely treating symptoms.

Athira’s lead investigational therapy is fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small-molecule candidate designed to potentiate hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)/MET pathway signaling with the aim of improving synaptic connectivity and cognitive performance in patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive impairments.

