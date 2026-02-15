Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.0639

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $50.23 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

