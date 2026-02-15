Analyzing SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 24.28% 24.17% 18.60% Establishment Labs -43.45% -235.45% -22.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SBC Medical Group and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Establishment Labs 1 1 6 0 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SBC Medical Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $78.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given SBC Medical Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SBC Medical Group is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Establishment Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $178.46 million 2.68 $46.61 million $0.41 11.37 Establishment Labs $190.97 million 11.35 -$84.60 million ($2.84) -26.27

SBC Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBC Medical Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats Establishment Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

