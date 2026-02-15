Accenture PLC $ACN Stake Cut by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after buying an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,966,000 after acquiring an additional 781,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Big institutional backing: Value investor Ruane Cunniff has boosted Accenture to a ~3.95% weight in a portfolio, signaling conviction from a respected long-term manager and potentially supporting demand for the shares. Ruane Cunniff stake article

Big institutional backing: Value investor Ruane Cunniff has boosted Accenture to a ~3.95% weight in a portfolio, signaling conviction from a respected long-term manager and potentially supporting demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Dividend continuity and a long increase streak: Accenture paid $1.63 per share (Feb 13) and has more than 20 years of consecutive annual dividend increases — a positive for income-focused investors and a sign of cash-generation discipline. Dividend coverage

Dividend continuity and a long increase streak: Accenture paid $1.63 per share (Feb 13) and has more than 20 years of consecutive annual dividend increases — a positive for income-focused investors and a sign of cash-generation discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view is modestly favorable: Analysts give ACN an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which suggests cautious optimism but not a broad consensus of strong upside. This supports steady interest but may limit dramatic upgrades. Analyst rating article

Analyst view is modestly favorable: Analysts give ACN an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which suggests cautious optimism but not a broad consensus of strong upside. This supports steady interest but may limit dramatic upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Value/opportunity debate after big pullback: Commentary notes ACN is down ~40.9% year-over-year, prompting arguments that the stock may be an attractive entry for value-oriented investors if growth and margins stabilize. That narrative can attract bargain hunters but depends on fundamentals and guidance. Opportunity article

Value/opportunity debate after big pullback: Commentary notes ACN is down ~40.9% year-over-year, prompting arguments that the stock may be an attractive entry for value-oriented investors if growth and margins stabilize. That narrative can attract bargain hunters but depends on fundamentals and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and a new 52-week low: The CEO recently sold about $1.46M of ACN stock, and reporting highlighted that the shares hit a new 52‑week low — developments that can spook some investors and amplify downside momentum. Insider selling article 52-week low article

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

ACN opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day moving average is $254.78. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $215.16 and a one year high of $392.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

In other news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

