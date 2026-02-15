AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
ABCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.
AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.