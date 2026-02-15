AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $234.74 and last traded at $231.5710. Approximately 8,209,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,654,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.50.

AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock's rally.

AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises.

Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise.

Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released.

AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS's selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty.

Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 93.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

