76,248 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Bought by Warner Group LLC

Warner Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.6% of Warner Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Warner Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,201,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 509,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.79 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

