4,694 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Acquired by Warner Group LLC

Warner Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Warner Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $270.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.10 and its 200-day moving average is $240.28. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $294.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.