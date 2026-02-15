3,362 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $186.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $208.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

