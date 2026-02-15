33,533 Shares in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. $BOTJ Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Bank of the James Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $20.74 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.