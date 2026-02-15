213,940 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Purchased by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

