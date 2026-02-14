Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley Owens Sells 2,017 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $89,151.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 35,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,299.40. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Z stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 482.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Islander Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

